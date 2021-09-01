Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Reuters

Universal Studios Beijing to open on September 20

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) – Universal Studios’ Beijing resort will officially open on Sept. 20, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday, citing the theme park.

The park, a joint venture between Comcast Corp’s Universal Parks & Resorts and state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, will begin trial operations on Sept. 1, CCTV said.

Universal Studios announced the development of the resort – the world’s fifth Universal Studios-branded theme park – in 2014, saying at the time it would cost $3.3 billion.

Its opening date has been postponed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, local media said.

In addition to rides, shows and attractions, hotels, and a retail, dining and entertainment complex, it will include experiences designed to reflect China’s cultural heritage, Universal said on its website.

Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment is owned by five Beijing state-owned companies, including Beijing Tourism Group, one of the country’s biggest tourism firms, according to the park’s website.

