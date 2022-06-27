PPP leads in violence-marred Sindh LG polls

KARACHI: The ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was leading in the first phase of local government elections in Sindh’s 14 districts, according to unofficial results.

Voting which began at 9am concluded at 5pm while the counting of votes is currently underway. At least two people were killed and several others were injured on the polling day.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, the ruling PPP emerged with the highest number of winning candidates, while the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) stood second, independents third, PTI 4th, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) secured the fifth position.

Unofficial results show PPP is leading the race with 120 Union Council (UC) chairman seats, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) 26 while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Independents have won 8 seats each.

On Town Committee, PPP emerged victorious on 385 seats, followed by Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) with 69 seats, Independents 45 while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won 8 seats so far.

On general members’ seats for municipal committees, the PPP has so far grabbed 265 seats, Independents 22, PTI 21, GDA 3 and JUI-F 1, according to unofficial results.

As many as 946 candidates were already elected unopposed.

PPP faces defeat in Wassan’s native area

Pakistan People’s Party has faced defeat in Kot Diji, the native area of PPP senior leader Manzoor Wassan. The GDA succeeded to get a majority in the town committee elections as the political alliance won five out of nine seats. The ruling PPP lost the LG polls in its stronghold. Wassan had earlier predicted that PPP will win seven out of nine seats.

READ: JUI-F SAYS ECP FAILED IN HOLDING PEACEFUL LG POLLS IN SINDH

Polling was held in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Ghotki and Tharparkar.

As many as 21,298 candidates hailing from political parties including PTI, JUI-F, PPP, MQM-P, GDA, independents, and others are vying for the 5,331 seats of the local governments in the districts. 946 candidates have already secured their seats without a fight.

Comments