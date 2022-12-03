UNSC condemns attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul

NEW YORK: United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned the gun attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Afghan capital, Kabul, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has issued a statement, condemning the attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul on Friday.

The UNSC demands transparent investigation and ensuring the safety of Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul. The Council also wished speedy recovery to the security guard who received three bullets in his chest and was hospitalized for medical assistance.

“The members of the Security Council needed to arrest perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the statement added.

On the other hand, US State Department spokesman Edward “Ned” Price also condemns the terrorist attack on Pakistan, and shows concerns over the attack on Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul.

It may be noted here that yesterday, the gun attack was carried out at a time when Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was walking in the garden of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul.

Pakistan Embassy spokesperson Tahir Noorani told ARY News that unidentified assailants from outside the building fired gunshots. He said that all diplomatic officials of the Pakistan Embassy were safe.

