web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 18, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Eric Bana’s ‘Untamed’ debuts to mixed reviews on Netflix

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Australian actor Eric Bana-led Netflix’s murder mystery series, ‘Untamed’, has arrived on the streaming giant, opening to mixed early reviews from critics.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The six-episodic miniseries, by creators Elle and Mark L. Smith, stars Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, an investigative special agent of the National Park Service, investigating the mysterious death of a female rock climber, who is believed to have fallen to her death, at the Yosemite National Park.

All the episodes of the murder mystery show, also featuring Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago and Wilson Bethel in the cast, premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday, July 17, garnering mixed initial reviews from critics.

Reviewing the series, TV critic Judy Berman, of a foreign magazine, wrote, “Almost certainly a product of audiences’ addiction to detective procedurals and streamers’ desperation to find their own Yellowstone, the series is, as written and acted, mediocre.”

“It’s worth watching, though, if you’re fascinated by the inner workings of a place like Yosemite,” she suggested.

Meanwhile, one more critic called it a ‘blunt force thriller, which is beautiful but predictable’.

Other reviews pointed out that ‘Untamed’ is filled with several cliches, which take away the potential it could have packed.

Also Read: Netflix admits to using AI in Argentine series ‘The Eternaut’

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.