Eric Bana’s ‘Untamed’ debuts to mixed reviews on Netflix

Australian actor Eric Bana-led Netflix’s murder mystery series, ‘Untamed’, has arrived on the streaming giant, opening to mixed early reviews from critics.

The six-episodic miniseries, by creators Elle and Mark L. Smith, stars Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, an investigative special agent of the National Park Service, investigating the mysterious death of a female rock climber, who is believed to have fallen to her death, at the Yosemite National Park.

All the episodes of the murder mystery show, also featuring Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago and Wilson Bethel in the cast, premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday, July 17, garnering mixed initial reviews from critics.

Reviewing the series, TV critic Judy Berman, of a foreign magazine, wrote, “Almost certainly a product of audiences’ addiction to detective procedurals and streamers’ desperation to find their own Yellowstone, the series is, as written and acted, mediocre.”

“It’s worth watching, though, if you’re fascinated by the inner workings of a place like Yosemite,” she suggested.

Meanwhile, one more critic called it a ‘blunt force thriller, which is beautiful but predictable’.

Other reviews pointed out that ‘Untamed’ is filled with several cliches, which take away the potential it could have packed.

