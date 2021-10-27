Unvaccinated people not to be allowed to use BRT Peshawar

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar on Wednesday asked citizens to get their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible otherwise they will not be allowed to use public transport after October 30, ARY News reported.

TransPeshawar spokesperson said passengers would not be allowed to use the transportation service from October 31 if they lacked the Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

The campaign to inoculate all unvaccinated people against COVID-19 continues across the country.

The government has also decided to ban entry in offices of all unvaccinated people to ensure complete vaccination of all employees.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar warned on Thursday that the Covid-19 pandemic could rear its ugly head again if the country fails to achieve its target of vaccination against the viral disease.

Read More: ASAD UMAR WARNS OF 5TH COVID WAVE IF VACCINATION TARGET NOT MET

“To ensure there is no 5th wave of covid we have to meet vaccination targets set,” the planning and development minister wrote in a Twitter post.

“Otherwise despite sharp decline in cases we remain vulnerable, if large number of people remain unvaccinated,” he said, stressing that the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is vital for protection against the virus.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!