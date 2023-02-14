Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Web Desk

‘Urra do’: Raveena Tandon’s new video goes viral

Prolific Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon had social media laughing with her new reenactment video on Instagram.

Raveena Tandon reenacted the lines “Koi Patthar Se Na Maare Mere Deewane Ko…Bomb Ka Zamaana Hai Urra Do Saale Ko” in her latest clip.

In the caption, she wrote that the post was for the “mushy valentine overdose 😂😈🎉”

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity boasts millions of social media followers. She takes to the platforms to share pictures, videos and professional endeavours for the fans.

Raveena Tandon is one of the most celebrated Bollywood stars. Her works in the 90s decade won her accolade. She has received top honours such as the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards because of her stellar performances across the genres.

She made her Bollywood debut in the action film ‘Patthar Ke Phool‘ (1991) opposite Salman Khan. She gave praise-worthy performances in numerous hits over a career spanning 32 years.

The ‘Mohra‘ star last appeared on the big screen in the mega-hit ‘KGF: Chapter 2‘. Raveena Tandon has worked in the films ‘Ghudchadi‘ and ‘Patna Shukla‘.

