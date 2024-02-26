Urvashi Rautela celebrates 30th birthday with 24-carat gold cake; Internet reacts!

Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, cutting a 24-carat gold cake with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Indian celebrity Urvashi Rautela trends on social media with her 3-tiered gold birthday cake as she marked her 30th birthday, on the sets of her upcoming song ‘Love Dose 2’, with Honey Singh.

Sharing the pictures from the intimate celebrations on social media, Rautela expressed gratitude for the singer. “In the tapestry of my journey, your presence is woven with threads of gratitude,” she wrote for Singh. “Your tireless efforts and genuine concern for me have crafted a brilliant chapter in my career. Words falter in capturing the depth of my emotions for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIGDIYAN HEERYAN (Second dose) ❤️‍🩹 (@urvashirautela)

However, it is the hefty price of the supposed ‘gold cake’ that has taken social users by surprise.

According to some reports, the three-tiered birthday cake, decorated with flowers, came with a price tag of INR3 crore [PKR10 crore almost] and was a gift from the ‘Blue Eyes’ singer.

Speaking to a local media outlet of the country, Singh confirmed, “According to me, a global superstar like her deserves royal swanky treatment and that’s why, I decided to get this special cake for her worth Rs 3 crore.”

“I want this collaboration, this cake-cutting moment to go down in history as the most special thing anyone has done for his co-star,” he added.

Reacting to the pictures of the viral gold cake, a social user joked, “India’s first woman to cut a 24-carat gold cake,” while another wrote, “First Indian actress to get a gold plated cake.”

“First woman in the universe to eat gold cake,” one of them commented. Someone also asked, “After cutting the cake, what did you do with it?”

