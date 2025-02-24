Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt with Daaku Maharaaj paycheck

Urvashi Rautela is making headlines again, this time for charging an insane amount for her role in Daaku Maharaaj alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, surpassing Alia Bhatt’s fee for RRR.

The actress reportedly commanded a significant fee for her part in the film, with reports suggesting that her charges have surpassed even those of Alia Bhatt for her role in RRR.

According to Indian Media reports, Urvashi Rautela was paid a whopping INR9.2 crore for Daaku Maharaaj, while Alia Bhatt was rumoured to have earned INR9 crore for her role in RRR.

This puts Urvashi’s fee at an impressive figure, making her one of the top earners in the industry.

Daaku Maharaaj, which released during the Sankranti window, became a major box office hit, grossing around INR104 crore in India.

The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna as an officer who becomes a fearless bandit, taking on a powerful family to deliver justice.

The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and others, with Bobby Kolli directing.

On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela is keeping busy with multiple projects. In addition to Daaku Maharaaj, she is involved in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, Kasoor 2 with Aftab Shivdasani, and a collaboration with Jassie Gill.

She’s also set to appear in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, and an international music video with Jason Derulo.

Furthermore, Urvashi is slated to portray Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic, adding another feather to her cap.

With her high-profile roles and impressive fees, Urvashi Rautela’s star continues to rise, while Daaku Maharaaj solidifies her position as one of the leading actresses in the industry.