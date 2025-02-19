Did Netflix cut Urvashi Rautela’s scenes from Daaku Maharaj?

In a surprising move, Netflix has reportedly removed all of Urvashi Rautela’s scenes from the film Daaku Maharaj just before its streaming release.

Daaku Maharaj, a Telugu-language action-drama starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is set to stream on Netflix starting February 21.

However, the announcement poster for the film raised eyebrows as it featured actors like Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, but noticeably excluded Urvashi Rautela, despite her significant role in the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



This omission sparked confusion online, with fans questioning why the lead actress was left out of the official promotional materials.

In an attempt to address the backlash, Netflix later released individual character slides, which featured Urvashi Rautela’s photo twice, seemingly to make up for the earlier oversight.

However, the damage had already been done, and many fans continued to express their disappointment.

Read More: Urvashi Rautela finally responds to backlash over “Dabidi Dibidi” song

Daaku Maharaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, also stars Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The film had its global debut on January 12, 2025.

Urvashi Rautela, who played a key role in promoting Daaku Maharaj, had been highlighting the film’s impressive earnings of INR 105 crore.

However, her involvement in the film’s promotional activities became controversial when she made headlines for her comments on Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident. In the aftermath, Urvashi shared a picture of her luxury gifts, including a diamond-studded watch, which many perceived as insensitive given the seriousness of the situation.

Despite the controversy, Daaku Maharaj is still highly anticipated, with fans eagerly waiting to see the action-packed film, though Urvashi Rautela’s unexpected removal from the streaming release remains a hot topic.

Earlier, Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela responded to the backlash surrounding the song Dabidi Dibidi and Nandamuri Balakrishna from the recently released Indian Telugu-language action drama film Daaku Maharaaj.

The track, which features Nandamuri Balakrishna, faced strong criticism online due to its controversial dance moves, with many calling them inappropriate. Urvashi, however, clarified that the team didn’t expect such a reaction.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Urvashi Rautela explained that the song Dabidi Dibidi was made specifically for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans, with every lyric tailored to suit their preferences.

Urvashi Rautela mentioned that the rehearsal process went smoothly, and she was comfortable working with choreographer Shekhar Master, with whom she had collaborated multiple times before.

“Everything went well during rehearsals, just like any other song,” Urvashi said.

She admitted that the team was surprised by the public’s reaction, explaining, “We didn’t expect it to be received in this way. Everything seemed fine during rehearsals, but suddenly, it turned into something else.”