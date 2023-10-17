27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Urvashi Rautela offers reward for return of lost iPhone

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela lost her 24-carat gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad during the Pakistan vs India World Cup 2023 match and offered a reward to those who helped her find her phone.

Urvashi Rautela is still looking for her lost real gold iPhone which she lost during the Pakistan vs India World Cup 2023 match and offering a reward for its return.

The actor shared a post on social media, appealing to people to help her find her lost iPhone. In an Instagram Story, Rautela also shared her phone’s last location and mentioned that it was last tracked to a mall in Ahmedabad.

Related: IND vs PAK: Urvashi Rautela seeks police help?

She also shared a copy of the police complaint she filed in connection with the theft.

The actor wrote that she would offer a reward if she got her phone back. “Will give a reward and the phone’s last location is in the mall (sic).”

Urvashi Rautela, Urvashi Rautela lost iPhone

Earlier, she posted on social media, “Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak @modistadium @ahmedabadpolice Tag someone who can help (sic).”

Urvashi Rautela, Urvashi Rautela lost iPhone

The actress had shared several videos from the stadium before losing her iPhone.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.