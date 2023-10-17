Urvashi Rautela offers reward for return of lost iPhone

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela lost her 24-carat gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad during the Pakistan vs India World Cup 2023 match and offered a reward to those who helped her find her phone.

Urvashi Rautela is still looking for her lost real gold iPhone which she lost during the Pakistan vs India World Cup 2023 match and offering a reward for its return.

The actor shared a post on social media, appealing to people to help her find her lost iPhone. In an Instagram Story, Rautela also shared her phone’s last location and mentioned that it was last tracked to a mall in Ahmedabad.

She also shared a copy of the police complaint she filed in connection with the theft.

The actor wrote that she would offer a reward if she got her phone back. “Will give a reward and the phone’s last location is in the mall (sic).”

Earlier, she posted on social media, “Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak @modistadium @ahmedabadpolice Tag someone who can help (sic).”

The actress had shared several videos from the stadium before losing her iPhone.