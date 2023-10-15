30.9 C
IND vs PAK: Urvashi Rautela seeks police help?

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has ‘lost’ her ‘gold plated’ iPhone during Saturday’s highly-anticipated Ind v Pak encounter of ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Urvashi Rautela took to social media to share that she lost her iPhone during Ind v Pak World Cup 2023 match which took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Lost my 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! if anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP, the actress wrote in her social media post.

Earlier, Urvashi shared a video on her way to Narendra Modi Stadium faulting tickets for the match on Saturday.

It is to be noted that Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket loss in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup encounter played at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Saturday against India.

