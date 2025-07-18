Urvashi Rautela’s Labubus-clad Birkin at Wimbledon sparks trolls

Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela has invited trolls once again, carrying an entire squad of Labubu dolls on her luxury Birkin bag at Wimbledon.

Instead of creating a fashion statement like Ananya Panday, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Rihanna, with every it girl’s current favourite accessory, a designer-plush Labubu doll, former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela ended up being a centre of attention at Wimbledon 2025 semi-finals, and no, not for the right reasons.

In an attempt to be a little extra (as usual), Rautela became no more than a joke when she carried not one or two, but four, different-coloured Labubus on her expensive and timeless Birkin bag, paired with a white, corseted lace gown, at the prestigious sporting event.

Reacting to her look, a social user commented, “You can own a Birkin and still not have any class whatsoever,” while another trolled, “Urvashi Rautela becomes the first Indian woman to sell Teddy bears in Wimbledon.”

“First Indian woman to attend Wimbledon in a wedding gown with Labubus,” one more roasted the ‘Daaku Maharaj’ actor.

Someone also made fun of Rautela’s wedding dress look for the tennis event, noting, “Angrez soch rahe hogay, yeh kiski dulhan shaadi kay mandap se bhag ke aa gayi hai (Even Britishers must be wondering whose bride is this, eloped from the wedding venue)?”

