Urvashi Rautela ignored by her ‘team’ in THIS viral clip – Watch now!

Bollywood glamour girl, Urvashi Rautela once again finds herself in the headlines, as a resurfaced viral video from a pre-release event of Daaku Maharaaj has sparked outrage among fans.

In the viral clip, Urvashi Rautela was visibly ignored on stage. This comes after earlier reports claimed that her scenes were removed from the OTT version of the film, fuelling further controversy around her involvement in the project.

In the viral clip, Urvashi Rautela is seen standing to the side while the lead actors, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, engage with the audience and other female co-stars.

Despite being part of Daaku Maharaaj, she receives little to no acknowledgment.

A particularly awkward moment occurs when Urvashi Rautela offers a tissue box to Balakrishna while he addresses the crowd.

Instead of responding, he simply looks at her and then continues speaking, completely ignoring the gesture.

Fans were quick to react, calling out the Daaku Maharaaj team for their apparent disrespect.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment. One user wrote, “This is outright disrespectful. Urvashi Rautela was part of the film, and she deserves basic courtesy.”

Another commented, “Whether you like her or not, she is a co-star. The way Daaku Maharaaj cast ignored her is unacceptable.”

Some users speculated whether this was a publicity stunt, while others pointed out how non-Telugu actors sometimes feel sidelined in such events.

Reddit discussions on the matter remain divided, but a large number of users have sided with Urvashi Rautela, slamming the Daaku Maharaaj team for their behavior.

The controversy surrounding Urvashi Rautela and her role in the film continues to gain traction, with fans demanding answers regarding her treatment both on stage and in the final cut of the movie.

Few days ago, Urvashi Rautela was in news for charging insane amount for her role in Daaku Maharaaj alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, surpassing Alia Bhatt’s fee for RRR.

The actress reportedly commanded a significant fee for her part in the film, with reports suggesting that her charges have surpassed even those of Alia Bhatt for her role in RRR.

According to Indian Media reports, Urvashi Rautela was paid a whopping INR9.2 crore for Daaku Maharaaj, while Alia Bhatt was rumoured to have earned INR9 crore for her role in RRR.

This puts Urvashi’s fee at an impressive figure, making her one of the top earners in the industry.