Urwa Hocane claps back at social media troll

A-list actor-producer Urwa Hocane clapped back at a social media troll with a mindful lesson on sustainable fashion.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Urwa Hocane took to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, with lovely photos and a heartfelt note for her mother, on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to you my beautiful Amma @raziamakhdoom ! Infinite thankyous & love for everything you have done for me, for making me the person that I am today & I learn from you every passing day to be kinder & ever so wonderful,” she wrote with the two-picture gallery of herself with her parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URWA TUL WUSQUA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

She continued, “Today I just want to say to you that you have had a very difficult life than usual & I have seen your resilient & inspiring journey as your daughter and even more so as your friend & partner in our household, I just want to remind you today like most days to live a little for yourself, I see it’s very difficult for you as you have always been all about your kids and their dreams but this is my wish for you today that you do all the beautiful travels & adventures that you always wanted to do & live it up to the fullest for yourself!”

“I love you so much & the family you have created loves you so very much,” Hocane added with a series of celebration emojis.

While thousands of her followers liked the post and extended their warm birthday wishes to the celebrity mother, a social user asked the actor in the comments section regarding the dress she was wearing in the clicks, as to ‘how many times’ she plans to repeat it more, to which Hocane hit back with, “jitni dafa mera dil karayga (as long as I would like to) & until it is good enough to be re-used.” She added, “You should try re-using your clothes too, it saves money & specially saves a lot of time which should be the most treasured rather than material things. p.s. also try not asking silliest questions & endorsing bad spending habits, saves a lot of time too.”

Fans lauded this mindful response by Hocane and her subtle lesson on sustainable fashion.

In other news, Urwa Hocane and her star husband Farhan Saeed are expecting their first child together, the couple announced on Instagram earlier this month.

Urwa Hocane’s love note for Farhan Saeed makes netizens go awww!