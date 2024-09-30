Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed reveal their daughter’s face

Pakistan showbiz’s power couple, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane revealed their daughter Jahan Aara’s face for the first time.

Celebrity couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane, who welcomed their first child in Dallas, U.S., in January, took social media by storm as they finally introduced their only daughter, Jahan Aara Saeed, to the world, on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, with over 6 million followers, the ‘Amanat’ actor shared a joint post with her husband, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star, to reveal their daughter’s face. “It the three of us again tonight,” read the caption on the reel, shot in London, before the adorable family headed to an annual awards ceremony in the city.

More than five million users of the social site have watched the reel so far, while thousands of their fans as well as the entertainment fraternity showered their love with likes and heartfelt comments for the celebrity couple and their daughter.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan’s heartthrob singer-actor Farhan Saeed and his actor-producer wife, Urwa Hocane, who tied the knot in 2016 and announced their first pregnancy last October, confirmed the birth of their baby girl in a joint statement on social media in January.

“The joy, the naimat & the most precious gift of our lives has arrived! ‘Jahan Aara Saeed’, our ankhoun ka taara whom we’ll lovingly call ‘Aara’,” wrote the power couple in the Instagram post.