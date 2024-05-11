Urwa Hocane wants husband Farhan Saeed to ‘focus’ on her

A-list actor-turned-film producer, Urwa Hocane wants her husband, heartthrob actor-singer Farhan Saeed to have his focus set on her.

The celebrity couple, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are serving couple goals out there once again with their cute banter, in the comments section of the latter’s latest Instagram post.

It happened so when the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star recently turned to his account with a new picture post and asked for a suggestion in the comments, to which, the doting wife advised that he should focus on her.

“This year I should focus on?” Saeed asked in the caption of the two-picture gallery, from a recent gig, on which, Hocane simply commented, “Me,” followed by a series of emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed)

The aww-dorable comment has grabbed the attention of social users and they cannot stop gushing over the lovebirds. Thousands of fans also sent their warm wishes for the couple.

Pertinent to note here that Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane tied the knot in 2016. The power couple announced the birth of their first child, baby girl Jahan Aara Saeed, in a joint statement on social media earlier this year.

