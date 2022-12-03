Urwa Hocane used only THESE 3 products for wedding day makeup

Showbiz A-lister Urwa Hocane was recently seated in ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with her sister Mawra.

The Hocane sisters, Urwa and Mawra were the latest guests of host Nida Yasir and the two shared quite many interesting details during their outing. The ‘Tich Button’ producer also revealed how she achieved her bridal look herself and that too with only three products.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During a Q&A segment, the younger Hocane was questioned about three makeup staples of Urwa, without which she can never have her look complete. Before Mawra could give her answer, the former whispered that her total makeup comprise of three products only.

Mawra answered, “A tint, which she uses everywhere [on her face], sunblock, and an orange shade which she is wearing on her eyes right now.”

“This is a years-old eyeshadow and Urwa only uses this,” she further quipped.

Urwa added, “I use a very small quantity and barely pick a product, hence it lasts for years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning Pakistan Ary Digital (@good_morning_pakistan_show)

Mawra went on to add that these are the same three products which Urwa used even for doing bridal makeup on her wedding day.

Also read: Sisters Mawra, Urwa Hocane spill interesting details of their closet

Furthermore, Urwa mentioned that she didn’t go to a makeup artist for her wedding because she wanted to look like herself in the pictures.

It is pertinent to mention that Urwa Hocane got married to Pakistan’s heartthrob actor-singer Farahan Saeed in December 2016.

Comments