28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Advertisement -

US again rejects claim of regime change in Pakistan

Jahanzaib Ali
By Jahanzaib Ali
|

TOP NEWS

Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali
The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) was not involved in any conspiracy against the former prime minister of Pakistan and PTI chairman to oust him from power, said US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller.

In his media briefing in Washington, Matthew Miller said that the allegations leveled against the US regarding Pakistan are ‘false and will remain false’.

When asked to comment on news (appeared in foreign media) regarding the secret cable that the US pressured Pakistan to remove PTI chief from power, the spokesman refrained from commenting on the alleged cable, saying that we cannot discuss private conversations with the Pakistanis diplomats.

The spokesman added that the documents that came to light did not prove whether the United States chose a Pakistani leader۔ The former Pakistani ambassador has also denied allegations of regime change against United States (US).

Read more: Pakistan, India should maintain ceasefire on LOC: US State Deptt

“We expressed concern about the visit of the then-prime minister to Moscow on the very day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We made that concern quite clear,” he said.

Replying to a question Miller said that the United States deeply value its relationship with Pakistan, including our relationship with respect to counterterrorism.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.