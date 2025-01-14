US bans imports from 37 more China companies

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has banned imports from another tranche of China-based companies over alleged human rights abuses, targeting 37 textile, mining and solar entities, a federal government notice published on Tuesday said.

The companies include Huafu Fashion Co., one of the world’s largest textile manufacturers, and 25 of its subsidiaries.

The companies were added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, which restricts the import of goods tied to what the U.S. describes as China’s human rights abuses and ongoing genocide in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

US authorities say Chinese authorities have established internment camps for Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minority groups in China’s western Xinjiang region. Beijing has denied any abuses.

The latest additions bring the total number of companies on the list to 144 since the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act was signed into law in December 2021.