US issues cybersecurity sanctions against China's Integrity Technology

Reuters
Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

The United States on Friday issued fresh cybersecurity sanctions against Integrity Technology Group, a Chinese company involved in computer programming, a posting on the Treasury Department website showed.

The Beijing-based company has previously been accused by Western officials of being behind a major Chinese hacking group nicknamed “Flax Typhoon.”

Speaking at a cybersecurity confernece last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that Integrity Technology posed as an IT firm but also “collected intelligence and performed reconnaissance for Chinese government security agencies.”

At the time, Chinese officials accused the U.S. and its allies of having “jumped to an unwarranted conclusion and made groundless accusations against China.”

