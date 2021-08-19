US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie records her statement to police

ISLAMABAD: The US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie has recorded her statement to the police in which she said that ‘two Indian citizens have given her unknown substance before she fell unconscious’, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie has recorded her statement to the police regarding the scenario before she fell unconscious at her apartment in Islamabad.

Sources told ARY News that she said in her statement to the police that two Indian citizens came to her apartment and warned her not to continue working in Pakistan anymore. After the discussion, they gave her some unknown substance that had made her unconscious, she added.

Earlier in the day, Cynthia D Ritchie was mysteriously found unconscious inside her flat in Islamabad, police said.

Police said that Cynthia D Ritchie was immediately shifted to the hospital where a team of doctors conducted her medical examination.

According to police, she was brought to the hospital by her neighbour while her statement could be recorded so far. After she gets conscious, police recorded her statement in which she claimed two Indian citizens came to her apartment.

The US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie is working on different film projects during her stay in Pakistan on an extended visa.