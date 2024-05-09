US Centcom commander calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Commander-in-Chief of the US Central Command (Centcom) General Michael Erik Kurilla on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir as the duo discussed matters of mutual interests as well as regional security.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting new opportunities for joint training and development of linkages were also discussed.

The American commander praised the achievements of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism. The US commander also praised Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on April 19, General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff.

At GHQ Chief of the Turkish General Staff called on General Syed Asim Munir as the discussion encompassed various topics of mutual interest, spanning defense, training, and initiatives aimed at bolstering regional peace and stability. Both sides acknowledged the robust relationship between their nations and committed to expanding defense collaboration further.

Separately, General Metin Gürak called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad.