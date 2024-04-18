Turkish Army Chief calls on COAS, Chief of Air Staff

RAWALPINDI: General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff on Thursday met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, the Inter-Services public Relations (ISPR)

At GHQ Chief of the Turkish General Staff called on General Syed Asim Munir as the discussion encompassed various topics of mutual interest, spanning defense, training, and initiatives aimed at bolstering regional peace and stability. Both sides acknowledged the robust relationship between their nations and committed to expanding defense collaboration further.

The COAS underscored the imperative of advancing existing military cooperation between their armed forces.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan’s efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as the Pakistan Army’s role in combating terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Army paid respects at Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath. A well-presented contingent of the Pakistan Army rendered a guard of honor to the esteemed visitor.

Separately, General Metin Gürak called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Both the dignitaries discussed various areas of shared interest, aimed at bolstering professional cooperation in the realm of modern warfare technologies and training.

General Metin Gürak acknowledged the progress made by Pakistan Air Force in developing a robust indigenous aviation industry. The visiting dignitary expressed his desire to consolidate the existing mutual industrial collaboration with NASTP.

The dignitary also visited various installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters.