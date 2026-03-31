WASHINGTON: The Trump administration will resume processing some asylum applications ​after it halted all such claims ‌following the shooting of two National Guard members by an asylum seeker, U.S. Citizenship and ​Immigration Services ( USCIS) said.

“USCIS has ​lifted the adjudicative hold for thoroughly ⁠screened asylum seekers from non-high-risk countries,” ​an agency spokesperson said, adding that maximum ​screening and vetting for immigrants will continue.

USCIS did not say which countries were considered “non-high-risk.”

Washington’s halt of ​asylum proceedings in November came after ​the Trump administration blamed Biden-era vetting failures for the ‌admission ⁠of an Afghan immigrant accused of shooting the National Guard members – one of whom later died.

The suspended services were part of an ​immigration crackdown ordered ​by ⁠President Donald Trump in response to the attack.

The Trump administration was ​already carrying out an aggressive immigration ​campaign ⁠before the shooting. In July, the U.S. imposed a travel ban on citizens from ⁠12 ​countries. That ban was ​expanded after the shooting to include seven more countries.