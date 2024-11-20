web analytics
Karachi
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
US committed to support Pakistan in fight against terrorism, says Miller

The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has strongly condemned the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed concern over the ongoing terrorist incidents in Pakistan and the abduction of police officers during a press briefing in Washington.

Miller acknowledged the significant losses suffered by the Pakistani people due to terrorism. He stated that the US stands with the families affected by such violence, particularly in the aftermath of the November 9th bombing in Quetta.

In response to questions regarding the Taliban’s role in supporting terrorism, Miller reiterated that the Taliban had previously pledged not to allow Afghan soil to be used by terrorists.

The US State Department spokesperson emphasized that Washington remains committed to counterterrorism efforts in partnership with Pakistan.

He noted that discussions are ongoing to enhance both civilian and military capabilities in the fight against terrorism.

Miller also addressed the issue of the murder of a Sikh American citizen, which is being viewed as a result of a possible Indian conspiracy. He assured that the U.S. government is taking the matter seriously with India, urging them to respond to the threats faced by Sikh citizens in the US.

Earlier, the United States (US) also condemned the recent terrorist attack in Karachi and expressed sympathies for the victims.

“We condemn the deadly attack near Karachi’s International Airport, and we are deeply saddened by the reported loss of life and injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a news briefing.

