US Condemns Terrorist Attack in Pakistan, Urges PTI Protesters to Demonstrate Peacefully

The United States has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Karachi and expressed sympathies for the victims.

“We condemn the deadly attack near Karachi’s International Airport, and we are deeply saddened by the reported loss of life and injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a news briefing.

Addressing the violent protests in Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan, Miller emphasized the US’s support for the right to peaceful protest. “In Pakistan, as around the world, we support freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association. We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence. At the same time, we urge Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, ensure respect for Pakistan’s laws and constitution, and work to maintain law and order,” he added.

In response to a question about the latest report from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) regarding India, where the Commission recommended sanctions, Miller noted that he had seen the report.

“USCIRF is an independent commission that provides policy recommendations to the executive branch as well as to Congress. It’s not part of the State Department or the executive branch. As you know, after careful review in December of last year, Secretary Blinken assessed that India did not meet the threshold for designation as a country of particular concern, but we continue to carefully monitor the religious freedom situation in every country, including India.”