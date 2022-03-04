US condemns horrific attack at Peshawar mosque

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has condemned the horrific bomb explosion at the mosque in Peshawar that claimed over 50 lives and scores left seriously wounded.

The US Department of State said in a statement, “We condemn the horrific attack at the mosque in Peshawar that left many peaceful worshippers dead or injured.”

“Our sincere condolences to the victims’ families and friends. The United States mourns in solidarity with Pakistan,” the statement read.

The death toll in the bomb explosion in a Peshawar mosque located in Qissa Khwani Bazaar has reached 56 after more persons succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital – Peshawar confirmed that the death toll in the mosque blast rose to 56. 194 injured persons have been brought to LRH Peshawar and some wounded persons are critical.

The blast occurred inside Jamia Mosque located at Kocha – e – Rasladar Chowk in Qisa Khwani Bazar during Friday prayers.

Two attackers entered the mosque after opening fire at the two policemen who were guarding the mosque. As a result, one of the cops was martyred on the spot, while the other has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

