US condemns Quran desecration in Sweden

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Wednesday condemned the desecration of the Quran in Sweden, ARY News reported.

As per details, the State Department spokesperson Ned Price addressed a press briefing and termed it disgusting, vile, reprehensible and repugnant.

He said that no one in the US administration is voicing any degree of support whatsoever for this vile action that took place in Sweden but it’s a free democracy and they have the freedom to express themselves which sometimes leads to terrible decisions and awful things.

In his reply to a question on Pakistan buying oil from Russia, Ned Price said that now is not the time to increase economic activity with Russia.

But the US understand the imperative of keeping global energy markets well resourced, and well supplied, and the price cap, we believe, provides a mechanism to do that.

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued a statement that said that this provocative Islamophobic act hurts the religious sensitivities of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the globe.

She said such actions are not covered under any legitimate expression of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carries responsibilities under international human rights law.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-immigrant politician from the far-right fringe burned a copy of the holy book near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

