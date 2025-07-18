US Consulate in Karachi celebrates 249th anniversary of America

KARACHI: The U.S. Consulate Karachi celebrated the 249th anniversary of American independence with a lively country western-themed reception on July 16, 2025, in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The event was held at the Consulate building. Consul General Scott Urbom welcomed famous political figures, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, together with other distinguished guests from Pakistan’s government, business sector, civil society, and diplomatic corps.

The celebration adopted a frontier spirit of the western United States, including traditional country western music, line dancing, and themed cuisine.

The festive ambience was the context for establishing diplomatic ties and showcasing the lasting U.S.-Pakistan partnership.

Consul General Scott Urbom indicated the Consulate’s commitment to developing economic alliances. “The United States is committed to helping Pakistan succeed through trade, investment, and innovation,” he stated. “Together, we can ensure that the next chapter of our partnership is one of mutual growth and shared opportunity”.

The U.S.-Pakistan partnership has served for a long period, surrounding collaboration in education, entrepreneurship, security, health, and trade. This event reiterated the shared values and common goals that continue to tie the two nations.

The U.S. Consulate Karachi plays an essential role in fostering international cooperation, and such events highlight the importance of intercultural exchange in international diplomacy.

Earlier in Karachi, the U.S. Department of Commerce, in association with the U.S. Department of State and Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs, held a high-impact webinar focused on exploring Pakistan port investment opportunities.

This is a strategic decision to deepen U.S.-Pakistan trade relations. The engaged participants from over 65 American companies signalled growing interest in Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure. The session was held under the slogan of Gateways to Growth: South Asia Port Opportunities.

The webinar offered a direct channel for U.S. firms to interact with Pakistani port officials and private operators.