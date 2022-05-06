US couple returns home to find house filled with birds

CALIFORNIA: A couple came back from a trip to their house in California, US and was left in shock after finding hundreds of birds inside the home.

The couple told KRCR-TV a swarm of swallows apparently found their way in through the chimney.



“As we pulled up, we were thinking you know, 20 birds or so – that’s no big deal. We open the door and it’s like an Alfred Hitchcock movie,” houseowner Gary Reitemeyer said. “There were birds flying everywhere. I mean, it was crazy. We were ducking and dodging.”

They had to hire a company to remove the rest of the birds, but now they have a $20,000 bill from the damage they left behind.

Their insurance provider said they have an “exclusion” on their policy in regards to birds and will not pay the claim.

It took three hours to clear all the birds from their home. They said they got most of them to fly out the door.

