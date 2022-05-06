US couple returns home to find house filled with birds

CALIFORNIA: A couple came back from a trip to their house in California, US and was left in shock after finding hundreds of birds inside the home.
The couple told KRCR-TV a swarm of swallows apparently found their way in through the chimney.
“As we pulled up, we were thinking you know, 20 birds or so – that’s no big deal. We open the door and it’s like an Alfred Hitchcock movie,” houseowner Gary Reitemeyer said. “There were birds flying everywhere. I mean, it was crazy. We were ducking and dodging.”
They had to hire a company to remove the rest of the birds, but now they have a $20,000 bill from the damage they left behind.
Their insurance provider said they have an “exclusion” on their policy in regards to birds and will not pay the claim.