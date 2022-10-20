US Cypher probe: FIA summons Imran Khan’s former PS Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned the former Principle Secretary of former PM Imran Khan for investigation of the infamous threatening US Cypher, ARY News reported.

Azam Khan has been summoned by the FIA on October 27, sources told.

FIA would investigate the former Principle Secretary to the PM regarding the allegedly threatening US Cypher to Pakistan.

Earlier on September 28, alleged audio of former prime minister Imran Khan and his key aide Azam Khan discussing US cypher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of his government, was leaked.

In the alleged conversation, Azam Khan can be heard informing former prime minister Khan about the controversial cipher. The audio leak has raised the question of that was Imran Khan kept unaware of the cypher.

The alleged leaked audio has confirmed the authenticity of the threatening letter and Azam Khan informed Imran Khan that the Pakistani envoy to the US has written to demarche after the cypher.

The federal cabinet decided to take legal action on an audio leak with regard to diplomatic cypher.

In a cabinet session on September 30, a special committee was constituted to probe into the audio leak. The cabinet committee had recommended legal action in a session on October 1st.

