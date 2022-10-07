Imran Khan’s third audio clip regarding cypher leaks

Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, third alleged audio clip of former prime minister Imran Khan has been leaked in which he was giving remarks over the cypher.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar can be heard saying, “With hindsight, we are doing one more thing now and this is the letter. We should start it a few days ago.”

Imran Khan allegedly said that the letter made a global impact. Shireen Mazari said that China has issued an official statement. “I sent it to you yesterday. The US interference in our internal affairs was condemned,” she added.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS WILL SOON ANNOUNCE ‘JAIL BHARO TEHREEK’



In the audio clip, Asad Umar further said when they started horse trading.

Imran Khan purportedly said that it will be the strategy as the whole public was backing them and they will use public pressure. He further said that they wanted to mount pressure against those who were going to the assembly to cast votes.

The PTI chief was allegedly issuing instructions to ‘spoonfeed’ the nationals to brand the opponents, ‘Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq’ [the persons characterised as traitors who changed the history of the Indian subcontinent].

He was saying that minds became the fertile ground [for accepting PTI’s narrative]. He added that it was an appropriate time to feed them [regarding the narrative].

READ: AUDIO LEAKS: RANA SANAULLAH DIRECTS COMMITTEE TO HASTEN PROBE

Audio leak regarding ‘number game’

Prior to the third part of the leaked conversation of Imran Khan, an alleged audio clip appeared on social media, like previous clips from unidentified sources, purportedly revealing a conversation of the PTI chief with an unidentified personality, discussing the number game before the no-confidence motion against him.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Khan can be heard giving directions to someone in the alleged audio leak we have five secure five others so we will be having 10 and the game will be in our hands.

It may be noted that already two of Imran Khan’s alleged audios have been leaked online, having a conversation over the diplomatic cable.

Comments