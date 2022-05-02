Monday, May 2, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

US defence analyst ‘admits’ role of US in ousting Imran Khan

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Monday shared remarks of US defence analyst Rebecca Grant who confirmed that the United States had a role to play in ousting Imran Khan through vote of no-confidence.

The US defence analyst was asked during the Fox News program that US was not happy with Pakistan and what is the message for the new government.

To this, Rebecca Grant was quoted as saying: “Pakistan will have to support Ukraine, stop making deals with Russia, cut ties with China and end anti-US policies.”

She further confessed that that is why Imran Khan was ousted a couple of weeks ago through the vote of no confidence because he (Pakistan) didn’t listen. “Now a time came that Pakistan should end Anti American policies, and cut relations with Russia.”

Read More: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘FOREIGN CONSPIRACY’ WAS HATCHED AGAINST PAKISTAN

PTI leader and former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari shared the interview from her Twitter handle and asked if people needed more proof of US regime change conspiracy against elected prime minister Imran Khan for not kowtowing before US demands.

She said that the interview is the admission by US National Security and Defense analyst Dr Rebecca Grant that US had a role in ousting Imran Khan through VoNC.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.