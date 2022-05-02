US defence analyst ‘admits’ role of US in ousting Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Monday shared remarks of US defence analyst Rebecca Grant who confirmed that the United States had a role to play in ousting Imran Khan through vote of no-confidence.

The US defence analyst was asked during the Fox News program that US was not happy with Pakistan and what is the message for the new government.

To this, Rebecca Grant was quoted as saying: “Pakistan will have to support Ukraine, stop making deals with Russia, cut ties with China and end anti-US policies.”

She further confessed that that is why Imran Khan was ousted a couple of weeks ago through the vote of no confidence because he (Pakistan) didn’t listen. “Now a time came that Pakistan should end Anti American policies, and cut relations with Russia.”

Read More: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘FOREIGN CONSPIRACY’ WAS HATCHED AGAINST PAKISTAN

PTI leader and former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari shared the interview from her Twitter handle and asked if people needed more proof of US regime change conspiracy against elected prime minister Imran Khan for not kowtowing before US demands.

She said that the interview is the admission by US National Security and Defense analyst Dr Rebecca Grant that US had a role in ousting Imran Khan through VoNC.

Need more proof of US regime change conspiracy against elected PM IK for not kowtowing before US demands? Admission by US National Security & Defense analyst Dr Rebecca Grant that US had a role in ousting Imran Khan thru VoNC. #امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/fyOehRbrHk — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 2, 2022

Listen to a US perspective on why the vote of confidence against @ImranKhanPTI succeeded. Clear statement that one of the reasons was independent foreign policy being pursued by Imran Khan #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/riyhjrXCyV — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 2, 2022

