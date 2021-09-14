US delivers Pfizer vaccine batch to Lahore, says health minister

LAHORE: Punjab’s Health Minister on Tuesday said that the United States delivering a batch of Pfizer vaccine to Lahore, ARY News reported.

Provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid has stated that a tranche of 320,580 Pfizer vaccine doses being received for Lahore after the US donated vaccine stocks to Multan and Faisalabad.

Health minister said that a continuous supply of the vaccine is necessary for the corona vaccination campaign.

The minister said that around 30 million vaccine doses have been administered in Punjab.

“The children between 15 to 18 years being administered Pfizer vaccine shots,” Rashid further said.

“Around 87 percent Covid-19 patients in hospitals, as well as in ICUs are unvaccinated persons,” the minister added.

The US Consul General in Karachi Mark Stroh on Monday handed over a batch of Pfizer vaccine doses to Sindh Minister of Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho welcomed the arrival of 320,580 new vaccine doses sent by the United States through the COVAX facility to the people of Sindh.

This shipment is part of a 6.6 million Pfizer dose tranche of vaccine the US has sent to Pakistan. This tranche is the fourth such delivery the United States has sent to Pakistan, bringing the total number of vaccine doses donated to Pakistan to nearly 16 million doses.