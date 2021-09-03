US ships 6.6m doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) on Friday shipped 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan via the COVAX global distribution program to help the country inoculate its population against Covid-19.

“The U.S. has shipped another tranche of Pfizer vaccines to Pakistan. The 6.6 million doses will arrive in time to assist the Pakistani government inoculate young and at-risk Pakistanis and mitigate the fourth COVID-19 wave,” said the US Embassy in Islamabad in a Twitter statement.

It said this donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to Pakistan to 15.8 million. The US is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access, added the embassy.

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) revised its vaccination guidelines for citizens below 18 years of age.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to teenagers under the age of 18.