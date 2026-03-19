US officials detected unidentified drones above an army base in ​Washington where Secretary of State Marco ‌Rubio and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth live, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing three people ​briefed on the situation.

The officials have ​not determined where the drones came ⁠from, the report said, citing two of ​the people.

The drones over Fort McNair prompted ​officials to weigh relocating Rubio and Hegseth, the report said. However, the secretaries have not moved, the report ​added, citing a senior administration official.

The ​newspaper said the US military was monitoring potential threats ‌more ⁠closely because of the heightened alert level over the US and Israeli war against Iran.

Reuters could not independently verify the report ​immediately.

The Pentagon ​and the ⁠US State Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Chief Pentagon ​spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to ​discuss ⁠the drones with the Washington Post.

“The department cannot comment on the secretary’s (Hegseth’s) movements for security ⁠reasons, ​and reporting on such ​movements is grossly irresponsible,” he told the Post.