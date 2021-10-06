Dollar flight continues against battered rupee in interbank

KARACHI: The greenback has mustered on Wednesday more value against the local currency in the interbank trade which saw dollar rising Rs0.16 by day-end, ARY News reported.

The dollar has concluded at Rs170.96 against the Pakistani rupee after an increase of Rs0.16 in the banker trade today.

Gold continues upward journey in Pakistan

Separately as reported yesterday, the price of per told gold witnessed an increase of Rs800 in Pakistan.

The per tola of precious yellow metal now costs Rs115,000, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams gold rose by Rs669 to Rs98,593.

Gold prices in the international market fell on Tuesday as the dollar benefited from subdued risk sentiment.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,758.27 per ounce, after hitting $1,770.41 on Monday, its highest since Sept. 23. U.S. gold futures shed 0.6% to $1,757.30.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $22.48 per ounce, platinum shed 0.9% to $958.83, while palladium rose 0.1% to $1,906.45.

