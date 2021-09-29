US dollar marches past historic Rs172 mark in open market

KARACHI: The United States dollar has surged to a historic high in Pakistan’s open market as it trades above the Rs172 mark on Wednesday after gaining Rs0.20 over the bleeding rupee, ARY News reproted.

In the past four months alone, the dollar value has jumped Rs18 as on May 7, it stood Rs152.28.

This surge in the open market followed the bullish inter-bank trade which, too, noted routing of local currency against the greenback.

In the interbank trade today, the US dollar stands at Rs170.3 after gaining Rs0.33 over the Pakistani rupee.

Gold rate falls in Pakistan

On the other hand as reported yesterday, the price of gold fell by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

One tola of precious yellow metal is now available for Rs113,400 in the domestic market.

Similarly, 10 grams of gold fell by Rs170 to Rs97,222, he said.