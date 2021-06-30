Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died -family

WASHINGTON: Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a statement, his family said, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.”

He breathed his last his home in the town of Taos, New Mexico.