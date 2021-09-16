US embassy exempts Umer Sharif’s physical presence for visa application

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab has Thursday announced that the visa interviews of the veteran comedian Umer Sharif family have taken place today, ARY News reproted.

He said he is happy to inform that visa interviews have taken place today without perpetually sick Omer Sharif having to be present before the consulate.

Happy to inform that visa interviews of Omer Sharif sahab’s family have taken place today. Very grateful to US consulate for exempting the presence of Omer bhai for issuance of visa. Let us all continue to pray for good health of one of the grestest comedians of sub continent — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) September 16, 2021

“Very grateful to US consulate for exempting the presence of Omer bhai for issuance of visa,” the city administrator said.

Murtaza Wahab tweeted earlier today from his official Twitter handle and said, “Let us all continue to pray for good health of one of the grestest comedians of sub continent.”

Sindh govt releases funds for Umer Sharif’s treatment abroad

Earlier this week, the Sindh government released funds to be paid to celebrated Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif for his treatment abroad besides also making arrangements for his air travel.

According to a notification issued by the provincial finance department, the Sindh government has released funds of Rs40 million for the ailing comedian.