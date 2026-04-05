US envoys Witkoff and Kushner could visit Ukraine, Kyiv says

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could travel ​to Kyiv in April, the Ukrainian ‌president’s top aide Kyrylo Budanov said on Saturday, amid efforts to revive peace ​talks with Russia which stalled ​after the outbreak of war in ⁠the Gulf.

“Kushner, Witkoff, Lindsey Graham — ​those are the ones expected to ​come. Who else will be there — we’ll see,” Budanov told Bloomberg, adding that the ​meeting could take place shortly ​after Orthodox Easter on April 12.

This would be ‌the ⁠first official visit to Kyiv for Witkoff and Kushner, who have previously met Ukrainian representatives in the ​U.S., but ​have travelled ⁠to Moscow for talks with Russia.

Talks brokered by ​Washington between Ukraine and Russia ​to ⁠end Moscow’s four-year war in Ukraine stalled after the U.S. and Israel ⁠bombed ​Iran, triggering waves of ​retaliatory strikes on numerous Middle Eastern states.