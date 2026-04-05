US envoys Witkoff and Kushner could visit Ukraine, Kyiv says
- By Reuters -
- Apr 05, 2026
U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could travel to Kyiv in April, the Ukrainian president’s top aide Kyrylo Budanov said on Saturday, amid efforts to revive peace talks with Russia which stalled after the outbreak of war in the Gulf.
“Kushner, Witkoff, Lindsey Graham — those are the ones expected to come. Who else will be there — we’ll see,” Budanov told Bloomberg, adding that the meeting could take place shortly after Orthodox Easter on April 12.
This would be the first official visit to Kyiv for Witkoff and Kushner, who have previously met Ukrainian representatives in the U.S., but have travelled to Moscow for talks with Russia.
Talks brokered by Washington between Ukraine and Russia to end Moscow’s four-year war in Ukraine stalled after the U.S. and Israel bombed Iran, triggering waves of retaliatory strikes on numerous Middle Eastern states.