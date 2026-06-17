WASHINGTON: The United States, Iran, and mediator countries are in intense last-minute talks to wrap up a major agreement using electronic signatures, possibly even today.

According to Axios, the whole point of speeding things up is to get the Strait of Hormuz open again before Friday. This comes after months of US-Iran war and both sides now seem serious about finding a way forward.

A virtual signing ceremony is planned for Friday, with US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expected to join in.

Once the electronic signatures go through, the US is expected to release the full text of this landmark deal. Both countries have already agreed on the urgent need to reopen the strait, which is a lifeline for global oil shipments.

Iran had pushed hard to keep the full details under wraps until the official signing happens. The White House, however, has pushed back against any talk that it’s hiding the agreement because of political pressure, calling such claims completely untrue.

White House officials refused to comment when asked about the current status of the electronic signatures.

This could mark a real turning point in US-Iran relations after such a long period of conflict. More updates are likely in the next few hours as Friday’s ceremony gets closer.