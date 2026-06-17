BÜRGENSTOCK: Pakistan’s advance delegation has landed in Switzerland ahead of the big signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding between the United States (US) and Iran, according to people with knowledge of the arrangements.

Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch is leading the initial group. She was joined by the Chief of Protocol and other top Pakistani officials, who have already checked in at the Bürgenstock Resort, where the event is expected to unfold.

Sources say Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will head the main Pakistani delegation himself. That team is set to leave for Switzerland tomorrow morning. Pakistan is planning to take part in the formal ceremony as the two sides move closer to finalizing their agreement.

This step underlines how seriously Islamabad is taking the latest diplomatic thaw between Washington and Tehran. It comes right as the US and Iran are racing to wrap up electronic signatures, possibly even today, so they can reopen the Strait of Hormuz before Friday.

A virtual signing event is scheduled for Friday, with US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expected to join. Once the digital signatures are done, the full text of the deal could be released soon after.

The whole process has been moving fast, and Pakistan clearly wants to be there as things reach this important stage. More updates are likely over the next 24 hours as everyone prepares for Friday’s ceremony.