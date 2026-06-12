ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that a mutually agreed final decision on a peace agreement between the United States (US) and Iran has been reached, ARY News reported.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the prime minister said Pakistan is now working with both sides to finalise the next steps of the agreement process.

“Peace has never been closer than it is now,” he said, expressing optimism over the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Shehbaz Sharif also said Pakistan is aware of attempts to sabotage the peace agreement through misinformation campaigns and remains vigilant against such efforts amid its mediation role.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer.”

He said the agreement had reached its closest point to finalisation and urged the media to refrain from speculation regarding its contents until completion.

He added that all details would be shared with the public under a responsible and transparent approach once finalised.

The statement was later shared by US President Donald Trump on his social media platform.