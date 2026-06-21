ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that no transit fee or service charges will be imposed in the Strait of Hormuz during the next 60 days.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, Dar said Pakistan succeeded in bringing the United States and Iran to the same table for the first time in 47 years, adding that Islamabad worked closely with its partners and allies to ensure the success of mediation efforts.

He reiterated that during the 60-day period, no transit or service fees would apply in the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that both categories of charges have been waived.

Dar described the previous US–Iran conflict as “devastating,” saying it had serious negative impacts on the global economy.

He further said that three technical teams are currently engaged in the talks, focusing on the nuclear file, frozen funds, and the situation in Lebanon.

The foreign minister added that technical committees are actively working on resolving key outstanding issues as part of the broader negotiation framework.

The statement came as Qatar confirmed the start of US–Iran talks in Switzerland aimed at a permanent end to the Middle East conflict.

In a statement, Qatar’s foreign ministry announced the launch of the “Lake Lucerne Summit” and the first meeting of a high-level committee involving representatives from the United States, Iran, and mediating states Qatar and Pakistan.