Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, held a meeting with the Iranian delegation in Bürgenstock, Switzerland today, ARY News reported.

The Iranian delegation was led by Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of US–Iran technical-level talks, as part of the follow-up to the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” being held today.

The Iranian delegation, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, had arrived in Switzerland to pursue the implementation of commitments set out in a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding recently signed between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The delegation, named “Minab 168” in memory of schoolchildren and others who were martyred during the latest unprovoked American-Israeli aggression in southern Iran, reached Switzerland on Saturday evening local time.

“We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on X, adding that the talks were part of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir on Sunday also held a meeting with members of the United States delegation on the sidelines of the Lake Lucerne Summit in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

The US delegation, comprising Vice President JD Vance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, met Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir ahead of the US–Iran peace talks.

The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides exchanging pleasantries and expressing goodwill.

The interaction reflected ongoing diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and the United States, with senior representatives from both sides present during the informal exchange.