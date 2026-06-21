The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance; the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf; and mediation teams from Pakistan and Qatar are now all in Burgenstock, Switzerland.

“Talks between the parties are set to begin during the course of the morning,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Read more: Iran-US delegates reach Switzerland for next phase of peace talks

Take a look at the pictures of delegation arrival, sideline meetings and security below.