The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance; the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf; and mediation teams from Pakistan and Qatar are now all in Burgenstock, Switzerland.
“Talks between the parties are set to begin during the course of the morning,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Read more: Iran-US delegates reach Switzerland for next phase of peace talks
Take a look at the pictures of delegation arrival, sideline meetings and security below.
Police officers secure the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, ahead of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict. A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off on June 21, 2026 with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Flags of Switzerland, United States, Qatar, Pakistan and local Swiss canton of Nidwalden are photographed at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, ahead of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict. A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off on June 21, 2026 with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Police officers stand next to a building at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, ahead of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict. A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off on June 21, 2026 with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
A sign is seen at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex above Lake Lucerne, where talks following up on a deal to end the Middle East conflict is scheduled to begin, on June 21, 2026. A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off on June 21, 2026 with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (C) arrives at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, ahead of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict. A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off on June 21, 2026 with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / POOL / AFP)
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif gestures upon his arrival at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, ahead of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict. A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off on June 21, 2026 with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / POOL / AFP)
Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi (L) and Swiss Federal Council, Ignazio Cassis take part in bilateral discussions at the Burgenstock resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne on June 21, 2026. A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off on June 21, 2026 with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon. (Photo by URS FLUEELER / POOL / AFP)
Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi (L) and Swiss Federal Council, Ignazio Cassis shake hands as they take part in bilateral discussions at the Burgenstock resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne on June 21, 2026. A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off on June 21, 2026 with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon. (Photo by URS FLUEELER / POOL / AFP)
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif gestures upon his arrival at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, ahead of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict. A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off on June 21, 2026 with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / POOL / AFP)