US Issues New Security Alert for Saudi Arabia, Urges Citizens to Reconsider Travel

The United States (US) has issued a new security alert for American citizens in Saudi Arabia, advising them to reconsider travel to the kingdom and to review plans to participate in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage due to ongoing security concerns.

According to US officials, President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the State Department have emphasized that the safety and security of American citizens remain their highest priority.

In the updated travel advisory, the US government urged citizens to postpone non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia, citing an uncertain security environment and intermittent travel disruptions. The advisory also recommends that individuals reconsider their decision to participate in Hajj this year.

The statement noted that beginning April 18, stricter entry regulations will be enforced for access to Mecca. Only individuals with a valid Hajj permit, official residency documentation for Mecca, or authorized work permits will be allowed entry. Those holding other types of visas have been instructed to leave Mecca before the deadline.

The restrictions are expected to remain in place through mid-June, covering the Hajj period.

Additionally, the US Embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Saudi Arabia have temporarily suspended routine consular services. Limited emergency services will continue to be available for American citizens.

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