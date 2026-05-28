US launches fresh strikes on southern Iran

The US carried out fresh airstrikes in southern Iran, targeting drone-launch facilities and boats allegedly involved in laying naval mines, in a move that threatened to further strain fragile ceasefire and negotiation efforts between the two countries.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes were conducted as “self-defense” operations to protect American troops from what it described as threats posed by Iranian forces.

The military said the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian vessels attempting to place mines near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Timothy Hawkins said US forces were continuing to act with restraint despite ongoing tensions and the fragile ceasefire in the region.

Reports by CNN said the operation was carried out after American forces assessed that Iranian military activity posed a direct threat to US troops and naval assets in the area.

White House denies Iranian media claim on agreement report

The ​White House on ‌Wednesday said a report ​from ​Iran’s state TV ⁠citing a ​draft of ​an initial, unofficial framework for ​a ​memorandum of understanding ‌between ⁠Iran and the United States ​was “not ​true” ⁠and that the ​cited ​memorandum ⁠was “a complete fabrication.”

Earlier this month, Iran, the United States (U.S) and ​mediator Pakistan all said on Saturday that progress had been made in talks on ending almost three months of war.

Tehran ‌is focused on finalising a memorandum of understanding, Iran’s foreign ministry said after Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief.