White House denies Iranian media claim on agreement report

WASHINGTON – The ​White House on ‌Wednesday said a report ​from ​Iran’s state TV ⁠citing a ​draft of ​an initial, unofficial framework for ​a ​memorandum of understanding ‌between ⁠Iran and the United States ​was “not ​true” ⁠and that the ​cited ​memorandum ⁠was “a complete fabrication.”

Earlier this month, Iran, the United States (U.S) and ​mediator Pakistan all said on Saturday that progress had been made in talks on ending almost three months of war.

Tehran ‌is focused on finalising a memorandum of understanding, Iran’s foreign ministry said after Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief.

Munir also met President Masoud Pezeshkian before leaving Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

The Pakistani army said negotiations over the previous 24 hours ​had resulted in “encouraging” progress towards a final understanding.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is visiting India, also said some ​progress had been made on Iran and that the U.S. might have “something to say” on the issue in ⁠the coming days.